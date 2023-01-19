Maryland Representative Andy Harris issued a statement Thursday calling for an immediate moratorium on windmill construction and related underwater geotechnical testing until " is it definitively proven that this construction and testing are not the cause of the repeated whale deaths.
" NOAA has offered zero evidence that this construction, including geotechnical testing, is not the cause of death," Rep. Harris said in his statement.
Harris also called for the full and transparent release of necropsy results, including the necropsy results of the whale ear structures which should be removed for examination to determine whether sonar actively contributed to the cause of death.
"Even a vessel strike is still consistent with injury from seismic testing as that testing may interfere with the whale’s hearing and senses - some think causing long lasting damage," Rep. Harris said. "We need to take the time to gather proper scientific data, act in full transparency, and not rely upon FAQ platitudes for these projects, their construction, and the impact they may have upon our environment. Until such actions occur, I am calling for a complete shutdown of windmill construction.”