DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials have updated regulations for younger hunters following a state Supreme Court ruling, creating different supervision requirements for hunters between the ages of 16 and 20.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that hunters ages 18 to 20 are once again required to have direct supervision from someone 21 or older when hunting with certain firearms.
The change follows a recent Delaware Supreme Court decision reversing a lower court ruling involving firearm restrictions for people under 21.
Under a 2022 Delaware law, House Bill 451, people ages 18 to 20 are generally prohibited from possessing certain firearms unless an exception applies. One of those exceptions allows them to possess and use firearms for hunting while under the direct supervision of someone who is at least 21 years old.
A Delaware Superior Court ruling in 2025 found that the state constitution's right to keep and bear arms applied to Delawareans beginning at age 18. According to DNREC, that decision allowed hunters ages 18 to 20 to hunt without direct supervision using a broader range of firearms.
The Delaware Supreme Court has since reversed that ruling, prompting DNREC to update its regulations and the 2026-27 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide.
The change creates an unusual distinction for some younger hunters.
Under separate legislation passed in 2026, hunters ages 16 and 17 may hunt without direct supervision if they have permission from a parent or guardian, have completed an approved basic hunter education course, and have a valid Delaware hunting license.
That means a qualifying 16- or 17-year-old may be able to hunt without an adult present, while an 18- to 20-year-old using certain firearms may be required to have someone 21 or older directly supervising them.
Hunters under the age of 16 must be directly supervised regardless of the method of hunting, according to DNREC. Those 21 and older are not subject to the age-based supervision requirement and may use firearms that are otherwise legal for hunting in Delaware.
DNREC says the 2022 law affecting firearm possession by people under 21 remains the subject of a separate challenge in federal court.