Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/06 PM 3.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 30/07 AM 2.9 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 30/07 PM 3.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE 01/07 AM 2.8 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 01/08 PM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 02/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.7 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/03 PM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 30/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 30/04 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 1 MINOR 01/05 AM 3.1 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 01/05 PM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 02/06 AM 3.0 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/03 PM 3.6 1.4 1.2 1 MINOR 30/03 AM 2.8 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 30/04 PM 3.4 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 01/04 AM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 01/05 PM 3.3 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 02/05 AM 2.7 0.5 1.1 1 NONE &&