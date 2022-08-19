DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an early Friday morning fight that put a man in the hospital with serious injuries.
It reportedly happened at around 1:30 a.m. on the ocean side of Coastal Highway between Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Avenue. Police said several people were in a fight with one another when the suspect struck the victim, causing several facial fractures and a brain injury. The victim was airlifted to Christiana Care in Newark, Del., where police said is listed in stable condition.
Anyone who has any video or photographs of the incident, or can identify the suspect, is asked to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.