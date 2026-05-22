child sex abuse generic

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - The owner and operator of Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville is facing multiple charges including the second-degree rape of a 9-year-old girl.

According to Maryland State Police, an investigation into Dustin Moss Burket, 52, of Annapolis, began in April of 2026. Investigators say the alleged crimes occurred last summer and this spring on the property of Eastern Shore Cheer Academy. 

Burket faces charges of second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth degree sexual offense, and second-degree assault. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 20 and is currently being held at the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center without bond.

Police say the investigation remains active and ask anyone who believes they were a victim or knows someone who was to contact them at 410-758-1101 ext. 4719.

Dustin Moss Burket

Maryland State Police

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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