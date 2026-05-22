STEVENSVILLE, Md. - The owner and operator of Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville is facing multiple charges including the second-degree rape of a 9-year-old girl.
According to Maryland State Police, an investigation into Dustin Moss Burket, 52, of Annapolis, began in April of 2026. Investigators say the alleged crimes occurred last summer and this spring on the property of Eastern Shore Cheer Academy.
Burket faces charges of second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth degree sexual offense, and second-degree assault. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 20 and is currently being held at the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center without bond.
Police say the investigation remains active and ask anyone who believes they were a victim or knows someone who was to contact them at 410-758-1101 ext. 4719.