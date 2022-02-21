REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A 46-year-old Millsboro man is facing murder and related charges following accusations that he shot and killed another man at a Rehoboth Beach bar over the weekend.
Delaware State Police said that at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, troopers responded to a report of a shooting at the Coastal Taproom located at 18766 John J. Williams Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Upon arrival, troopers discovered 41-year-old Arrick Richards, of Lewes, Del., in the bar area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Beebe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said the investigation determined that Richards and the suspect, identified as Edward Martin, got into an argument over a game of pool. Troopers said that is when Martin pulled out a handgun and shot Richards in the chest. Martin then fled the scene, according to police.
Troopers located Martin driving a motor vehicle in the Long Neck area and a traffic stop was conducted. Police said Martin was taken into custody without incident, and a subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of a gun inside of the vehicle.
Martin was then transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $800,000 cash bond.