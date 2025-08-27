MARYLAND - The Maryland Board of Public Works announced it has approved 13 million dollars in grants for local governments and land trusts from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for community centers, playgrounds, and land conservation in 16 counties, including Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Worcester counties.
Officials say funding was approved for Talbot County to build a new softball field at Home Run Baker Sports Complex.
Caroline County is approved to install new playground equipment at Jesse Sutton Memorial Park in Greensboro and Worcester County is approved to build new restrooms at Sturgis Park in Snow Hill, according to the Maryland DNR meeting agenda.
The board also approved 3.2 million dollars in Rural Legacy funding for local sponsors to acquire conservation easements on properties. A conservation easements is a voluntary, legal agreement that permanently limits use of land to protect its conservation values.
DNR says the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy will acquire easements on two adjacent Caroline County properties totaling 220 acres in the Agricultural Security Corridor-Eastern Shore Heartland Rural Legacy Area. These easements will protect 7,400 feet of forested stream buffers along tributaries to the Choptank River and preserve scenic views along public roads near Preston.
DNR also says in Dorchester County’s Harriet Tubman Rural Legacy Area, the Conservation Fund will protect a 121-acre farm. The easement will also conserve the historic viewshed along two public roads in the landscape traversed by famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.