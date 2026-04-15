SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a shooting in Salisbury on Tuesday.
Details are currently limited, but police say they were called to Richmond Avenue in Salisbury at about 6:40 p.m. on April 14 on reports of a shooting. One male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office did not specify if a suspect had yet been identified.
Investigators urge anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-548-4891 or 410-548-1776.