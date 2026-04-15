SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a shooting in Salisbury on Tuesday.

Details are currently limited, but police say they were called to Richmond Avenue in Salisbury at about 6:40 p.m. on April 14 on reports of a shooting. One male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. 

The sheriff’s office did not specify if a suspect had yet been identified. 

Investigators urge anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-548-4891 or 410-548-1776.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you