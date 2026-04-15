SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury woman is facing over 30 counts of animal cruelty charges after authorities say she failed to provide sufficient food and proper air to 14 exotic birds and a dog.
According to court records obtained by WBOC, Judy Murphy, 65, was formally charged on Tuesday, April 14, in connection to a March 5 incident in which the birds and a pug were allegedly found without adequate care. Prosecutors say Murphy did not provide the birds with either adequate food or proper air while the pug did not have sufficient air, space, or water.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office tells WBOC that all of the animals were removed from the home by the Humane Society. The birds seized included an African Grey Parrot, a cockatoo, green-cheeked parakeets, a Senegal parrot, and a cockatiel, according to court records.
In total, Murphy faces 31 counts of animal cruelty for failure to provide that care. Each of the charges carries a maximum of 90 days incarceration and fines of up to $1,000.
A summons was issued for Murphy on Tuesday and she now has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Wicomico District Court on May 19, according to court records.