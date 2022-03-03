PARSONSBURG, Md.- Maryland State Police say a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Parsonsburg led to the driver's arrest on drug and weapon charges.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Morris Leonard and Walston Switch roads, when a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding.
Police said that while the trooper was speaking with the driver, identified as 27-year-old John A. Brusio Jr., of Parsonsburg, he detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The trooper then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, which led to the identification and seizure of an amount of methadone tablets, suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The investigation also led to the recovery and seizure of a fully-loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat, police said.
Brusio was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of methadone/cocaine. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack for an initial appearance before a Wicomico County District Court commissioner.