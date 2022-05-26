DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover late Tuesday morning.
Shortly before noon Tuesday, troopers responded to the homes on Congress Place regarding a report of shots fired. Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that 45-year-old Jaron Jones, of Dover, had been involved in an argument with a neighbor. Troopers said that during the argument, Jones fired several shots toward the neighbor. However, the gunshots reportedly struck the victim, a 45-year-old man from Clayton, Del., who was standing nearby.
Jones subsequently fled the area in a black Buick Enclave SUV and was last seen traveling northbound on Bay Road toward an unknown destination. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in serious but stable condition.
Attempts to locate Jones have been unsuccessful, and his current whereabouts are unknown. Jones is described as black, approximately 6-foot-3 and weighing approximately 215 pounds.
Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding Jones’ whereabouts to contact Detective T. Ford of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-698-8569 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.