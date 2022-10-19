SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
The sheriff's office said Balam immediately ran upstairs, where it is believed he flushed cocaine down the toilet. Balam ran out of his slippers and dropped crack cocaine on the steps, according to investigators. Deputies said they also found a bag of cocaine at the bottom of the steps, as well as a digital scale and packing material in the home.
Balam was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and then the Wicomico County Detention Center. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and related charges. Balam is currently being held without bond.