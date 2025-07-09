SALISBURY, MD - National fast food chain Chick-fil-A is planning to open another location along one of Salisbury’s most heavily-travelled routes.
According to SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, Chick-fil-A has officially signed a long-term lease for a property located at 828-840 South Salisbury Boulevard. This new Chick-fil-A would be the brand’s second full-service location in the Salisbury market, according to realtors.
“This transaction reflects both the strength of the location and the trust national brands have in the Salisbury market,” said Tonney Insley, senior advisor with SVN | Miller. “We’re proud to help bring Chick-Fil-A’s high-quality offering to this strategic corridor and look forward to seeing the positive economic and community impact this new location will create.”