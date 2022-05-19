OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is a loud weekend in Ocean City.
Some of that noise comes from the cars, but mixed in are the cheers of business owners reaping the rewards of the last shoulder season event before the summer season officially kicks off.
Susan Jones with the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association says the business community is welcoming cruisers with open arms.
"This is definetly a tamer clientele, we welcome the people that come and want to behave. We do not welcome the people coming and causing mischief. We do not want them here. We want the people who want to obey our rules,” Jones said.
Ocean City Police are enforcing a special events zones.
Speed limits on Coastal Highway are decreased and fines for drivers are increased.
Jones says those living in the town are keeping a watchful eye for trouble makers.
"With the community, we have neighborhood watch groups, we have the Mayor's Motor Events Special Task Force. The local police, the allied agencies, we all come together and we work in collaboration with each other,” she said.
Matt Smith came from Tennessee for Cruisin’ OC.
He goes to car shows all around, but says a special events zone is not something he sees frequently.
"I understand when you get all these people, a lot of public and a lot of fast moving cars they need to be under control,” Smith said.
Cruisin’ OC will feature a car parade, live music, drive-in movies and an appearance by Jimmie “JJ” Walker, who appeared in the sitcom “Good Times.”