BRIDGEVILLE, De. -- Giving up time, money and effort continues in Sussex County. Two days after a devastating tornado, locals are stepping up to the plate to make sure their neighbors are taken care of.
Some of those efforts came from Jeff's Tap Room in Bridgeville. On Sunday, they made 80 to 100 meals and sent them out to Doe Run in Greenwood. Those meals went to first responders, volunteers, and anybody affected by Saturday's tornado.
On Monday, their kitchen staff were still hard at work, whipping up cheesesteak sliders and burgers.
Owner GL Jefferson said they will continue to feed first responders, and had something special planned for Monday night.
"The towns people that were affected by the tornado, we're also feeding them," said Jefferson. "We have a family coming in tonight, four adults and five children, that are coming in around 5:30, 6:00, that they needed something to eat and we said that we will feed them."
In Greenwood, volunteer crews were at the home of Staci Warrington, whose home was leveled.
"It means so much, more than I could ever describe," said Warrington. "These guys, they do it for a living, they could be out making plenty of money doing what they're doing but they're here helping me for nothing and I couldn't be more appreciative."
Warrington is referring to Scott Hitchens Enterprises. Hitchens owns a demolition company. He offered up his time and equipment to help a friend.
"We got the equipment to make it easier so we'll get out here and get it done, making this big headache as easy as possible, because it is a nightmare," said Hitchens.
Hitchens brought excavators, bulldozers and giant trucks to haul off debris. Warrington said given the state of scattered debris, his help and equipment was necessary.
"The debris is just so heavy and it's so full of nails and splintered and it's metal, it's just too dangerous to be working with by hand," said Warrington.
One other thing Staci doesn't have to worry about, is the health of her dog Callie. The Western Sussex Animal Hospital took Callie in on Monday morning, free of charge.
"Our first available sick appointment was 10:00 a.m., so that's when she came in and we did x-rays just to make sure there we no broken bones," said Lauren Andrews.
Andrews, a veterinary technician at the Western Sussex Animal Hospital, said she and her team also took Callie bloodwork, just to be safe, and sent her home with flea and heartworm medication, which was lost in the storm.
"This is what we want to do, this is what we love to do," said Andrews.
People in Greenwood and Bridgeville, making sure their friends, and four-legged friends, are safe and sound.