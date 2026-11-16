CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Tolley Theater on Race Street has been dark for decades. Now there are plans to bring it back as a performing arts center.
The theater was built in the early to mid-1920s in the Art Deco style and was once known as the State Theater. It showed movies and hosted plays. After owner Shirley Tolley and her late husband, Gene, bought it around 1986, they turned it into a dinner theater. They also ran a deli next door.
The theater closed in 1996, but Tolley says the family held onto it for a reason.
“It had always been a place for people to enjoy themselves, and it was always used for the public,” Shirley said. “And that was what my husband wanted to keep it for. So he was always hoping somebody would come and want to redo it. So we just hung on to it.”
Tolley said she even turned down offers from several churches over the years.
Tolley said her husband and youngest son kept up with the building. After they died, in 2020 and 2022, no one was left to maintain it, and the roof began to leak
A roofer quoted her $120,000 for a new one, which Tolley said she could not afford. About a year ago, she approached Cambridge City Commissioner Brett Summers, who is also a real estate developer, to get advice about getting the roof repaired.
The conversation turned into a plan to raise money to turn the space into a performing arts center.
“Performing arts centers that have been created in these small towns are a major economic engine,” Summers said. “ Obviously, if you have a number of events throughout the year, concerts, speakers, theater, those types of performances, people are coming there to go to dinner, walk around the town. And so this will be fantastic for Cambridge to have that kind of economic driver downtown.”
Summers has the building under contract for $100,000, and a group of interested community members are working to raise that money by mid-December for the sale. Summers said donations have ranged from $50 to about $5,000 so far.
Summers said he will assign the contract to a nonprofit that will own and run the theater, with an executive director and a board.
The group of interested community members is currently working with the Mid Shore Community Foundation, which serves as its 501(c)(3) umbrella so donations can be accepted and are tax-deductible.
Once the sale closes, the first priority is a new roof, Summers said. He estimates the project will cost $3 million to $4 million and take four to five years, in part because money has to be raised for each stage. Future funding would come from donors and grants, including historic preservation money, he said.
Summers said the theater is the city’s only realistic option for a performing arts center. Cambridge once had three theaters. The other two have been converted into apartments and a drugstore.
Summers said programming would be up to the executive director. He hopes to work with the Avalon Theatre in Easton so performers can play both venues, and to give community theater groups and a local dance school a home for recitals.
Businesses in the 400 to 500 block of Race Street say they are hopeful this will bring more foot traffic and more businesses to their end of downtown.
“The theater, being revitalized, in my opinion, is epic,” KC Harding said, manager of Vintage Venue. “It's going to be something that is really good for downtown Cambridge. It will bring more tourism, more people downtown and just hopefully, elevate everything that's happening here.”
Demi Parker, manager of My Daughters & Me, said the theater could be a hub for their end of Race Street, much as RAR Brewing draws crowds at the other end.
“This side of Rice Street, the 400, 500 block of Race Street, it's pretty much dead,” Parker said. “You have numerous businesses closed on the street or just vacant businesses or vacant buildings. So, yeah, I think it’ll bring a lot of people and hopefully they’ll notice us.”
Donations for the project can be made on the organization’s website.