DENTON, MD.- A multi-million dollar project to upgrade a bridge in Denton is set to start in June.
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the Route 16 bridge over Mill Creek will close for up to eight weeks starting Monday, June 17th. The bridge is slated to reopen in mid-August.
They say the $4.3 million project includes the replacement of the bridge deck and related components, abutment repairs, and paving. This project is expected to be finished by the end of the year, depending on the weather.
Two detours will be in place as the work is done:
- The first detour route, intended to accommodate all types of vehicles including commercial trucks, will direct drivers to use MD 16, MD 404, MD 313 and MD 318 to travel around the bridge closure, passing through the towns of Preston and Federalsburg. (The green route on the map below.)
- The second detour route, intended to accommodate passenger cars and light trucks only, will direct drivers to use MD 16, MD 404, MD 313 and Auction Road to travel around the bridge closure. (The pink route on the map below.)