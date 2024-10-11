DELAWARE - Longtime Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr. has died.
The Delaware Judiciary announced the news via a press release on Friday. Vaughn served on the bench for more than 25 years.
"When he retired less than two years ago, I said the Court would miss Justice Vaughn's hard work, steady hand and unflappable nature. That has proven to be true," said Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr.
Vaughn, who was 75 at the time of his passing, first joined the bench in 1998 as the Resident Judge for Kent County Superior Court. He was elevated to President Judge of the Superior Court in 2004. Governor Jack Markell appointed Vaughn to the state's Supreme Court in October 2014, a position he held until retiring in May 2023.
Vaughn's father James T. Vaughn, Sr. served in the military and law enforcement, and later was elected to the Smyrna School Board and the Delaware Senate. The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is named in his honor.