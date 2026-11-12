MILFORD, Del. - Investigators with the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled the devastating fire at Lulu M Ross Elementary School in October was accidental.
B. Scott Bullock, Assistant State Fire Marshal, said in a press conference Thursday that the Carlisle Fire Company was notified of an alarm at the school just before 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 25. Firefighters arrived to find flames extending from the roof. First responders then called for additional crews to battle the fire.
The fire was placed under control at about 7:40 a.m., according to Bullock.
Bullock said the ensuing investigation into the fire was “very complex and detailed.” On Nov. 12, he announced officials had classified the fire as accidental. According to Bullock, the fire began in a display case with sliding glass doors in a hallway. A failure in a fluorescent light fixture attached to the case caused the initial fire, according to Bullock.
The top of the case, Bullock said, was open to the area above the ceiling, which contained all of the school’s mechanical systems above the school. The fire then progressed in that area, where there were no fire or smoke detection devices, according to Bullock.
The investigation found the fire burned for 17 minutes before it was detected.
In that time, Bullock said the fire then extended through the roof of the school.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet established a total monetary loss from the damage, as assessments continue to progress daily.