DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have identified the Lyft driver whose passenger was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning on Coastal Highway near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach.
State police spokesman Cpl. Leonard DeMalto told WBOC on Wednesday "the Lyft driver has been identified and has been cooperative with the investigators."
DeMalto said no charges have been filed at this time, adding, "Whether or not charges will be filed will be determined as the investigation unfolds. This may take several months as the case continues to be investigated."
Police said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, 43-year-old Sidney Wolf, of Clarksburg, Md., and five of his friends, hired the Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach to take them back to their home in Bethany Beach.
Police said that while traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, the Lyft driver and the group got into an argument. That is when the Lyft driver ended the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and told the group to get out of the car, according to police.
Trooper said that during this time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man, was approaching the stopped Lyft car. The man changed lanes to avoid hitting the back of the Lyft, but police said Wolf had already gotten out of the rear right passenger seat, and was standing in the roadway. The left front of the Corolla hit Wolf, police said. The driver pulled over while the Lyft driver immediately drove away from the crash, according to investigators.
Wolf died at the scene. The five other passengers were not injured.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.