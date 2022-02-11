MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Magnolia man and woman are facing murder and related charges following their arrests Thursday for the death of their infant child.
Delaware State Police said the arrests stemmed from an investigation that got underway on Oct. 10, 2021, when troopers responded to 22-year-old Angel Toran and her 24-year-old fiancé, Ny’Jier Murphy's home on the 400 block of Lambert Drive with the Division of Family Services to check on the welfare of an infant. DFS received information that an infant possibly died at home, and the death was unreported to authorities.
When troopers initially arrived at the home, Toran and Murphy were not home but arrived a short time later. Police said that when troopers contacted Murphy, a concealed Glock 19 model 9mm handgun was observed in a holster on his hip. A computer inquiry determined Murphy does not possess a permit for carrying a concealed deadly weapon in the state of Delaware.
Delaware State Police Homicide and Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the infant's death. Troopers said the investigation determined that Toran gave birth at home to a baby girl in April 2021, and the child’s birth was never reported to the state. In mid-September, the baby died at the age of 5-months-old. Police said the death was never reported, and the baby was buried on the property. The infant’s body was exhumed from the property on Oct. 11, 2021, and turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed.
Police said the investigation into the infant's death determined that she was determined to be severely malnourished and succumbed to medical issues associated with malnourishment. As a result, the Attorney General’s Office approved charges for both Toran and Murphy, and arrest warrants were obtained for their arrest.
On Feb. 10, 2022, Toran and Murphy responded to Delaware State Police Troop 3. Police said that when troopers notified Murphy of his arrest warrant, he resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Toran was arrested without incident.
Toran was charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect and first-degree conspiracy, and ordered held on a $260,000 cash bail.
Murphy was charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect, first-degree conspiracy, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was ordered held on a $270,000 cash bail.
Police said additional charges, including resisting arrest resulting from Murphy’s actions at Troop 3, are forthcoming.