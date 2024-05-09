LEWES, DE - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has announced one of their vessels is experiencing a maintenance issue which will alter their sailing schedule tomorrow.
The Ferry service says the following sailings will be affected on Friday, May 10th:
-8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. sailings from Cape May
-10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. from Lewes
Reserved customers will be notified via email and text if their departure is affected, according to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the Cape May-Lewes Ferry said in a social media post Thursday. “Please know that the safety and comfort of our passengers is our top priority.”