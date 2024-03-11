VIENNA, MD.- Maintenance work on the Rt. 50 (Ocean Gateway) bridge over the Nanticoke River in Vienna is slated to begin the month.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) says crews will set up barrier walls this week. Bridge rehabilitation and other repairs are expected to start Monday, March 18.
MDOT says work is scheduled for weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with work starting on the eastbound lanes and then the westbound. Drivers can expect shoulder and single lane closures, with the project expected to finish by early summer, weather permitting.
They say the State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system in the work zone on US 50. Starting March 18, the Maryland State Police will authorize citations for those driving above the posted speed limit of 55 MPH in the work zone.