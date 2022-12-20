ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - An arrest has been made after a woman arrived at a hospital with cuts and burns.
According to Accomack County's Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 17 police were alerted to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia.
The sheriff's office says shortly after, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital reported a Haitian woman suffering from multiple cuts and burns.
Police say they talked to her through a translator and got a summary of the events that led to her injuries. Authorities say she was then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she is in stable condition.
The sheriff's office says an investigation led to a warrant for Yvrose Compere, 36, of Melfa, Virginia for aggravated malicious wounding. Compere is currently incarcerated at Accomack County Jail with bail denied. Police say no other suspects are sought in this case.