LEWES, Del.- Authorities say a 74-year-old Millsboro man is dead following a four-vehicle crash that occurred in the Lewes area.
Delaware State Police said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, when a Chevrolet Captiva, operated by the 74-year-old victim was traveling eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (US 9), and approaching three vehicles that were slowing down for traffic ahead.
Directly in front of the Captiva was a Subaru Forester operated by a 66-year-old Lewes man. Police said the Forester slowed down for traffic on Lewes-Georgetown Highway when the Captiva rear-ended it. Police said the impact of that collision then pushed the front of the Forester into the rear bumper of a GMC Sierra, driven by a 54-year-old Georgetown man who was traveling directly in front of the Forester. This collision then reportedly caused the front bumper of the Sierra to strike the rear bumper of a Ford F-150, driven by a 40-year-old Magnolia man who was traveling directly in front of the Sierra. All vehicles came to rest in the middle of the eastbound lane of travel and along the eastbound shoulder of Lewes-Georgetown Highway, according to police.
All occupants of the vehicles were properly restrained. The driver and passenger of the Sierra sustained minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital. The driver of the Captiva was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, May 7, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.