DELAWARE- A Centreville man accused of shooting and killing another man in Felton was extradited to Delaware on Wednesday.
State Police say that 36-year-old Steven Smith, was taken from the Queen Anne's County Detention Center to Troop Two by state detectives from the Department of Justice Extradition Unit. Smith has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 36-year-old Charles Kupidlowski. He being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,060,000 cash bond.
DSP says on March 16, Kupidlowski was found shot in his upper body near the 200 block of Reeves Crossing Road in Felton around 4 p.m. EMS personnel attempted to treat Kupidlowski but he later died dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and learned that the suspect, identified as Smith, had an ongoing dispute with the victim. They allege that Smith drove to Reeves Crossing Road to confront Kupidlowski, and when he arrived he began shooting at him with a rifle. After the shooting Smith went to his home in Centreville. Smith was later taken into custody without incident at his home in Maryland by the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.