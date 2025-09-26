SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 71-year-old man following an incident at the Wicomico County Government Office Building on Friday.
According to police, deputies were called to the lobby of the government building on Sept. 26 where they met with an on-duty security officer who told them Glenn Horn, 71, attempted to enter the building’s first floor elevator without signing in or giving his name to security as required.
After the security guard told Horn he had to sign in, Horn reportedly became irate and pushed the guard in an attempt to use the elevator, according to police. Police say Horn continued to refuse to cooperate after deputies arrived. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Horn would still not give his name when informed police needed the information to complete an investigative report. He was then arrested and charged with the following:
-Assault, 2nd Degree
-Obstructing and Hindering a Law Enforcement Investigation