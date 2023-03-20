Man Arrested & Charged With Indecent Exposure at Cambridge Walmart

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge police say they responded to reports of a man exposing himself to others at Walmart.
Police say on Mar. 18, around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to Walmart for an indecent exposure incident. Officers say they contacted Asset Protection Officers (APO) who saw a man inside of Walmart on security exposing himself to other patrons.
Officers reportedly located the man inside of the store and escorted him to the APO office. Police say the suspect was identified as 42-year-old Jakobra Kantro Jenkins of Cambridge.
According to police, video was observed and Jenkins admitted to officers that he was exposing his private parts while in the store where other patrons were located. Jenkins was also found to be a sex offender, authorities say.
Jenkins reportedly had his initial appearance before a Court Commissioner and was turned over to the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.
Jenkins was charged with indecent exposure.