ARREST GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a home while people were inside.

Dover Police say they arrested 19-year-old Malik Isabell, of Wilmington, on April 14.

Detectives say on Nov. 28, 2025, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Cowgill Street. Investigators say around 11:58 p.m. that night, a suspect shot at the home while people were inside. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Dover home

Malik Isabell, 19, of Wilmington, DE

(Courtesy: Dover Police Department)

Isabell was identified as a suspect and arrested without incident. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $96,000 cash bond on the following charges:

  • Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
  • Reckless Endangering 1st Degree
  • Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (3x)
  • Criminal Mischief (4x)

Tags

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Recommended for you