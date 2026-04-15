Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Dover home

DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a home while people were inside.
Dover Police say they arrested 19-year-old Malik Isabell, of Wilmington, on April 14.
Detectives say on Nov. 28, 2025, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Cowgill Street. Investigators say around 11:58 p.m. that night, a suspect shot at the home while people were inside. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Isabell was identified as a suspect and arrested without incident. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $96,000 cash bond on the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree
- Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (3x)
- Criminal Mischief (4x)