Man arrested for burglary at Dover Hollywood Diner

DOVER, Del. - A man is facing charges for a burglary at the Dover Hollywood Diner on Labor Day.
Dover Police arrested Jose Dominguez-Morales, 44, of Dover.
Investigators say shortly after midnight on Monday, Sept. 7, a man entered the diner through an unsecured window and stole two donations boxes containing about $300 in cash. Police say he fled the area on a bicycle. Officers say surveillance video identified Dominguez-Morales as the suspect.
Police say a computer inquiry also revealed that Dominguez-Morales was wanted for absconding from Probation and Parole in connection with a previous burglary case.
Around 3:15 p.m. that same day, officers say they found Dominguez-Morales on South Queen Street and arrested him without incident. At the time of his arrest, police say he was wearing or possessing the same clothing and bicycle seen in the surveillance video.
Police determined that Dominguez-Morales committed this burglary just days after he was arrested for two other Dover burglaries and released on a $9,000 unsecured bond.
Dominguez-Morales was charged with:
- Burglary Third Degree
- Theft Under $1,500
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dominguez-Morales was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $4,050 cash bond on the new charges. A no-contact order was also issued. He was held on an additional $7,500 bond for violating his probation.