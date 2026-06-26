Man arrested for shoplifting and assaulting store employees at Save-A-Lot in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Police say a man assaulted store employees as they tried to stop him from stealing.
Officers arrested Cornell Bailey on June 25.
According to police, around 4 p.m., store employees at Save-A-Lot saw Bailey shoplifting and confronted him. Seaford Police say Bailey pushed them away, then grabbed another employee by the neck and threw them to the ground, injuring them. Police say that employee's phone fell to the floor and was taken by Bailey. Police say a third employee tried to stop Bailey as he was exiting, and he also shoved them against the wall by their neck.
Responding officers were able to find Bailey nearby and arrested him. He was charged with the following.
- Robbery 1st Degree, Victim 65 Years or Older (Felony B)
- Assault 2nd Degree, Injury to Person 62 Years or Older (Felony D)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 (Misdemeanor A)
- Offensive Touching x2 (Misdemeanor)
Bailey was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on $23,600 secured bail.