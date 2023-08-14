DOVER, Del.- Police arrested a Dover man in connection to a liquor store burglary early Saturday morning.
Dover Police say an alarm went off at Driftwood Spirits on South Bradford Street in Dover around 3:30 a.m. The front door was found open by officers.
Investigators say the suspect, identified as James Smith, 56, allegedly got into the business through the drywall and stole merchandise before leaving.
Officers later found Smith in South New Street and Reed Street, where he was taken into custody.
Smith was taken to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned.
Smith was released on a $2,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Burglary Third Degree
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief