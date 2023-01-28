DOVER, Del. - Troopers arrested a man after finding a stolen gun at a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 27 around 3:20 p.m. a trooper in Rodney Village noticed a car stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway had very dark window tinting but no valid tint waiver on file with the DMV.
The trooper conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover. State police say the trooper saw drug paraphernalia in plain view and smelled marijuana. The trooper also learned that Marshall had a suspended driver's license.
A search of the car led troopers to discover a loaded handgun under the driver's seat. Troopers say a computer check showed the gun had been reported as stolen by the Colorado Springs Police Department in Jan. 2022.
Marshall was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following:
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic offenses
Marshall was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $13,250 unsecured bond.