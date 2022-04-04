MILFORD, Del.- A 52-year-old man suffered burns in an early Monday morning fire that left a Milford home in ruins, authorities said.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the home located on the 700 block of Cicada Lane in Milford.
The Carlisle Fire Company of Milford responded to the alarm and arrived with heavy fire throughout the home. Assistance was requested from several neighboring fire companies to help extinguish the fire. The fire was placed under control approximately an hour later.
The home’s single occupant, a 52-year-old man, sustained burn injuries and was flown from the scene by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to the Crozier Burn Center in Upland, Pa. The victim is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
Damages to the home are estimated at $200,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.