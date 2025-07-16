DEADLY SHOOTING GRAPHIC

SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting in Salisbury Tuesday evening.

Investigators say they were first called to a home on Smith Street on July 15 just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, they found Dajaud Rae’heim Townsend, 24, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the backyard. 

Townsend died on the way to a nearby hospital, according to police. 

On Wednesday, July 16, police identified a suspect in the shooting as Jonathan Leross Jobe, 18, of Salisbury following their investigation. Jobe was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm related charges.

Jobe is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Police say their investigation into this fatal shooting is active and ongoing.

 

