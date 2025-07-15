SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday night.
The Salisbury Police Department says it occurred around 5:35pm on Tuesday night within the 600 block of Smith Street.
According to police, the 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. You can also contact MSP at (410)749-3101, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776. Crime Solvers will offer up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.