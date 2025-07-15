Police Lights Generic

SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday night. 

The Salisbury Police Department says it occurred around 5:35pm on Tuesday night within the 600 block of Smith Street. 

According to police, the 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. You can also contact MSP at (410)749-3101, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776.  Crime Solvers will offer up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you