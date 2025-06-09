SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement (DATE) has arrested a Long Neck man after they say he was found illegally selling alcohol at a social club in Seaford.
Authorities say they received a tip that alcohol was being sold at IYKYK Social Hall in Seaford and that the establishment did not have a liquor license. DATE says undercover personnel went to the establishment and were able to purchase alcoholic beverages.
On Friday, June 6, investigators searched the IYKYK Social Hall and seized illegal alcohol on the premise.
DATE says Lytain Dukes, 47, of Long Neck, was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
-Selling alcoholic liquor without a license
-Illegal storage of alcoholic liquor
-Leading the public to believe they are authorized to sell alcoholic liquor