SALISBURY, Md. - A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years for multiple sex crimes that occurred in Salisbury in early 2021.
Damon Williamson, formerly of Westover, Md., appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court, on Aug. 23, where he learned his fate from Judge S. James Sarbanes.
On May 5, 2022, Williamson was convicted of kidnapping, second-degree rape, and attempted first-degree rape following a two-day jury trial.
Prosecutors said that in January 2021, Williamson sexually assaulted a woman at the Chesapeake Inn in Salisbury. Then a month later, Williamson reportedly transported two other women from east Salisbury to the area of the city's industrial park for the purpose of sexually assaulting each of them.
At the time of these offenses, Williamson was on parole out of Pennsylvania for convictions for rape, aggravated assault, and burglary.