CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting Friday afternoon in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the area of South Pine St. He then drove to the 500 block of Poplar St. where he was found sitting in his car shortly before 6 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his body. EMS began to help the man. He was later flown to Shock Trauma for surgery. He is now in stable condition.
The investigation is continuing by the Cambridge Police Department. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-228-3333