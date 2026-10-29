BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that left a man injured Tuesday night in Bridgeville.
Troopers say they responded to a home on Mill Park Drive around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27. There, a resident had answered a knock at the door and two masked men entered the home, according to investigators. The suspects reportedly assaulted a man inside, stole property, and fled.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A second man in the home was not injured.
Police described the suspects as two Black men wearing masks.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Detective M. Marino at 302-752-3897.