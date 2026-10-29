The words "Home Invasion" over police lights.

(Photo: MGN)

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that left a man injured Tuesday night in Bridgeville.

Troopers say they responded to a home on Mill Park Drive around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27. There, a resident had answered a knock at the door and two masked men entered the home, according to investigators. The suspects reportedly assaulted a man inside, stole property, and fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A second man in the home was not injured.

Police described the suspects as two Black men wearing masks.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Detective M. Marino at 302-752-3897. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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