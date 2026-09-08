DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
Delaware State Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 7, around 1 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect in a vehicle shot at a home on the 200 block of South Governor's Boulevard in Capitol Park.
Investigators say a 23-year-old man was hit by gunfire and taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police.