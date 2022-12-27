LEWES, Del.- The man believed to be involved in a deadly accident that killed three, including a child, has now been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing two cars.
Lewes Police say while they were attempting to find 46-year-old Jason Wilcox, they learned that he had illegally entered a home in the 500 block of Kings Highway. Wilcox is accused of stealing the keys to two cars, and subsequently stealing with the cars while the owners were on vacation, police say.
One of the cars was found at the scene of the deadly crash on Route 9. More information on that crash can be found here.
The other car was found in Millsboro.
Wilcox has been charged with:
- Burglary 2nd Degree, a class D Felony
- Theft Under $1,500 where the Victim is 62 or Older, a class G Felony (2 counts)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a class G Felony (2 counts)
Wilcox was arraigned by the Magistrate Court and released on unsecured bond however held on the Delaware State Police charges.