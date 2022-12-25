LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes.
Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox at his Millsboro home Sunday, on several felony charges after he ran from the crash.
Wilcox was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death (Felony) – three counts
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury – four counts
- Numerous traffic charges
Wilcox was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,500 cash bond.
Police have identified the three victims who died in the crash as Gerald Huss, 74, of Lewes, Delaware; Jessica Guida, 35, of Temple, Pennsylvania; and Jovie Wright, 9, of Temple, Pennsylvania.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m., when a 2016 Land Rover was going westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, PA, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway.
The Honda tried to turn left at the intersection and pulled into the path of the Land Rover, causing the front of the Land Rover to hit the driver’s side of the Honda, according to police.
The Land Rover continued westbound as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction before stopping in the westbound lane. The crash caused the Honda to spin in a counterclockwise direction stopping in the eastbound lane.
The 42-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Police say, a 35-year-old woman from Temple, PA, a 9-year-old girl from Temple, PA, and a 74-year-old man from Lewes were all ejected and died at the scene.
Three other passengers, a 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy, and a 67-year-old woman were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Land Rover ran from the scene.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway at Minos Conaway Road was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.