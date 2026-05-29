GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was killed in a crash near Georgetown, according to Delaware State Police.
State police say Pablo Pineda Pindea, 18, was driving northbound on Bethesda Road north of Avenue of Honor on May 1, just before noon.
Investigators say he was speeding when he lost control and went off the road. Troopers say he hit a culvert ditch before going airborne, hitting a utility pole and overturning.
State police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.
The Georgetown man was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police say he died on May 26.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at (800) 847-3333.