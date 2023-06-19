Man Killed in Crash on Bayside Drive

DOVER, Del. - State police say a driver lost control and crashed on Bayside Drive.
According to Delaware State Police, on June 19 around 3:56 a.m., an SUV was speeding northbound on Bayside Drive approaching a slight right curve, south of Leipsic Road.
Troopers say for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the SUV, crossed over the solid double yellow center lines and exited the left edge of the roadway. The SUV reportedly traveled around 150 feet in an embankment parallel to the roadway before striking a tree. Upon impact, troopers say the SUV spun counterclockwise, overturned onto its passenger side, and caught fire.
Authorities say the driver of the SUV died at the scene and has not yet been identified. There were no passengers in the car, and no other vehicles involved.
Bayside Drive was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, according to state police.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues investigating this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.