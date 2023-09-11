Man Killed in Electric Scooter Crash Near Berlin

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - State police are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young man riding an electric scooter.
Maryland State Police say on Sept. 11 around 6 a.m., 20-year-old Muhammed Ekinci, who is from Turkey, was driving a Razor electric scooter on Route 50 West near Route 589, when he was struck by a car.
EMS reportedly transported Ekinci to Atlantic General Hospital, where he died. Authorities say the driver of the car, a 45-year-old woman from Berlin, refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police say roads were closed for around three hours. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.
Maryland State Police say charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.