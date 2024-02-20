GEORGETOWN, DE.- A man was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Georgetown on Tuesday.
Delaware State Police say a 44-year-old Lewes man was driving on Bethesda Road when he crossed into the other lane of traffic and hit the left side of a garbage truck around noon.
State Police say the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released pending family notification.
The garbage truck driver, a 49-year-old Ellendale man, was not injured.
Bethesda Road was closed for about 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333.