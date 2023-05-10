SALISBURY, Md. - Fire officials say a man was saved from the water after suffering a seizure while fishing.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, on the evening of May 10, a man suffered a seizure and fell down the embankment, struck his head on concrete, fell into the water, and ended up about 10 feet off the shore.
Fire and EMS units arrived to find the man near the water’s edge down the embankment. Officials say a person who was with the man jumped overboard and pulled him back to safety.
The fire department say personnel used ropes, rigging, and a ladder truck to remove the man to a safe location where he was further evaluated, treated, and transported to the hospital.
The Salisbury Fire Department extended gratitude to the brave citizen that saved the man's life.