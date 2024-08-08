MILLSBORO, DE- A man was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a train in Millsboro Thursday morning.
Delaware State Police say a Ford Expedition was on Doe Bridge Lane approaching the railroad tracks near Patriot’s Way around 9 a.m. They say the SUV stopped at the stop sign at the tracks and then continued driving.
Investigators say the front of the train hit the passenger’s side of the SUV.
Troopers say the driver, a 68-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one on the train was injured.