GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night.
Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway.
When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had crashed his car into a ditch. Investigators found that the man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown person began shooting at his car.
The man was not shot, but was taken to a nearby for minor injuries he got after crashing into the ditch. He was later released.
No one else was injured during this incident. There is no suspect information available, and the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Mitchell by calling 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.