WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A Baltimore man will spend a decade behind bars for assaulting a pregnant woman in West Ocean City last year.
De'Jhuan Collic pled guilty to one count of first degree assault in November. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended, Collic will also be placed on five years of supervised probation once he is released and will be required to submit a DNA sample.
According to prosecutors, on June 5, the 28-year-old had stopped at a convenience store in West Ocean City and got into an argument while at the gas pumps. Collic became angry and started hitting a pregnant woman. He hit her several times in the head and face with a closed fist. He then started choking her. She tried to run but he pushed her, causing her to fall into a car's side mirror.
Collic then drove off but was apprehended by troopers on Rt. 50 westbound.